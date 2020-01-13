According to reports, OnePlus will showcase a smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate on January 13.



After showcasing their first concept phone this week at CES in Las Vegas, invites were sent to Chinese press to a reported reveal related to OnePlus phones and their displays. This comes at a time when Qualcomm is bringing full support for higher refresh rates in the Snapdragon 865 system on chip (SoC).



There are also speculations about Samsung bringing the 120Hz display with the Galaxy S11 (or S20). 90Hz also provides an excellent viewing experience over the 60Hz we had for years, but 120Hz is going to be even better.

*Edited from an IANS report.