Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on the next version of its stylus - the 3rd gen Apple Pencil with more advanced gestures.



According to reports, the patent describes a stylus with a flexible, touch-sensitive area that can recognise various gestures depending on your fingertip placement. It also makes mention of a camera embedded inside the Apple Pencil alongside the sensors. It will be able to record different types of surfaces using the camera and then display them on the iPad’s screen when drawing.

The upcoming Pencil could also reportedly include a fingerprint sensor to not just lock and unlock the device but also to verify biometric information for Apple Pay.

“Furthermore, the stylus can effectively distinguish between tactile inputs from a user and disregard sustained tactile inputs that are provided while the user simply holds the stylus at the user's natural grip location,” Apple’s new patent says.



The US-based company last upgraded the Apple Pencil 2 in 2018. Similar to other styluses, one can use Apple Pencil 2 to take notes, write on the screen, and navigate the UI among other things.



*Edited from an IANS report.