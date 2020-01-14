According to reports, Vivo will show its APEX 2020 concept smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona between February 23 and 24. The handset maker will reportedly promote the concept phone with the slogan ‘Empower the Next’.



This makes it the third year that the smartphone player has showcased an APEX concept phone at the event. The first APEX concept in early 2018 presented a nearly bezel-less phone with the first in-display fingerprint scanner. Last year, the APEX 2019 reportedly had a fingerprint scanner that worked from anywhere within the display and a body without any holes.



Vivo arrived in Barcelona last year with the APEX 2019. It wasn’t as impressive as the previous APEX smartphone.



The concept showed how an under-display fingerprint sensor could recognize your finger anywhere on the display. Instead of just in a small spot at the bottom of the display.



*Edited from an IANS report.