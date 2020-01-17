After Mate X smartphone, Huawei is reportedly planning to unveil its successor to its foldable smartphone series, the Mate Xs, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.

According to reports, the upcoming device will be cheaper than the Mate X, which is only for sale in China, sells for 16,999 yuan or about $2,400, which makes it more expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold.



The Mate Xs will reportedly have an improved hinge design and a stronger display. The mobile phone manufacturer has made many adjustments in the design of the Xs compared to its predecessor, reports suggest.



It is also reported that the Mate XS will be smaller than the Mate X in its overall footprint, but the display size is said to remain the same. The Mate Xs will come with a number of other improvements, according to Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu.



The device is expected to be powered by the upcoming Kirin 1,000 processor and will most likely be unveiled at IFA 2020. It will adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.



*Edited from an IANS report.