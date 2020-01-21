American multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company Qualcomm unveiled three Snapdragon mobile SoCs (system-on-chips) for India with Xiaomi and Realme being its first customers.

Considering there’s time for 5G to be ready for us in the country, the chip-maker launched the Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 that are focused to deliver better user experience across connectivity, entertainment and gaming.



These chipsets enable fast 4G connectivity speeds, deliver key WiFi 6 features and integrated Bluetooth 5.1 and advanced audio via Qualcomm Fast connect subsystems. The new Qualcomm mobile platforms will support India’s version of the Global Positioning System (GPS) called Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) or Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System.

The new mobile platforms also come with Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Sensing Hub. Top executives of Chinese OEMs such as Manu Kumar Jain from Xiaomi and Madhav Sheth from Realme reportedly confirmed they will ‘work closely’ with the chipmaker to introduce phones with the new chips, starting with the Snapdragon 720G.

“Today, we have more than 500 million Qualcomm AI Engine devices. Smartphone users want seamless connectivity, features and long-lasting battery life and the new chips will address all of those,” Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, reportedly said.

*Edited from an IANS report.