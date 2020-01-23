Samsung on Thursday launched yet another flagship Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone for INR 39,999 in India. The new gadget can be pre-booked across Flipkart, Samsung.com and retail stores from January 23 till February 3.

The new smartphone houses triple-camera system at the rear - Steady OIS Camera (48MP), Ultra-Wide (12MP), Macro (5MP) sensors and 32MP selfie camera. The USP of the device is the super-steady Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), gimbal-like hardware that tilts the camera unit to ensure blur-free photos and videos while in action.



The 6.7-inch Galaxy S10 Lite with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory will go on sale from February 4 and those who pre-book the device would get one-time screen replacement at INR 1,999, covering accidental screen damage within one year of purchase.



The company also offered an additional INR 3,000 cashback with ICICI Bank credit cards on the device that will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colours.



The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with its 25W superfast charging technology. The device comes with Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display that introduces users to the 20:9 expansive view with remarkable screen ratio. Galaxy S10 Lite also comes with on display fingerprint scanner.

