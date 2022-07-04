Motorola launches affordable 'Moto g42' in India

With an aim to woo the consumers in the mid-range segment, Motorola on Monday launched a new affordable smartphone 'moto g42' that features a Full HD+ display with Stereo speakers and Android 12.

The smartphone is available in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant, with two colours: Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green.

"The moto g42 comes with near-stock Android 12 with an assured upgrade to Android 13 and 3 years of security updates (sic)," said the company in a statement.

The device comes with an Ultrawide 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a virtually borderless design, providing crystal clear and vibrant details

It is also packed with Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology, which provides the users a new experience with improved bass, cleaner vocals and more clarity and higher volumes.

The smartphone houses a 50MP Quad function camera with an 8MP Ultrawide sensor and a 16MP selfie camera. It also has 4X low light sensitivity and a dedicated macro vision camera.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor, and has a powerful 5000mAh battery.

It comes with a side fingerprint sensor, 3 in 3 card slots supporting two nano SIMs and a dedicated microSD storage up to 1TB for expanding the 64GB onboard storage, said the company.

Moto g42 is available for sale at Flipkart and other leading stores for INR 13,999. The mobile will be available at a discounted price of INR 12,999, including a bank offer, starting July 11.

