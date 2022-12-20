Zebronics releases ZEB-PixaPlay 17 projector

Zebronics released the ZEB-PixaPlay 17 premium projector on December 16. Autofocus and keystone adaptation is only a couple of the fascinating features that the smart projector offers. It also supports Dolby Audio. Using an LED lamp to produce an astounding 6000 lumens of brightness the ZEB PixaPlay 17 provides an optimum viewing experience with excellent detail and brilliant colours.

It has strong speakers built into it, but you can easily enhance the sound quality by adding another Zebronics speaker. This smart projector has dual-band wifi and wireless Bluetooth. You can also install your favourite app and watch OTT videos directly on the projector. Additionally, it has many input options, including dual HDMI, dual USB and AUX for audio.

The projector's long-lasting lamp, which has a lifespan of 30,000 hours, makes sure that you may enjoy its visuals uninterrupted. On the projector, you can wirelessly cast and mirror content from your devices. The projector has a remote control and may be mounted on the ceiling. A tote bag is given with the projector as well for portability.

On the launch of the product, Co-founder and Director, Mr Pradeep Doshi, said – “Zebronics is now one of the biggest players in the home entertainment category in India. We have one of the largest and best-selling ranges of soundbars in the country. To get the best home theatre experience we have launched our flagship smart projector ZEB-PixaPlay 17. I am sure the home theatre aficionados with enjoy the large screen entertainment at home at a fraction of the cost, bringing premium to masses".

ZEB-PixaPlay 17 will be sold on flipkart.com starting on December 16th, 2022, for an introductory price of Rs. 24,999.