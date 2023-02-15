Zebronics unveils Zeb-Rocket 500, a DC Multiverse inspired BT-Speaker in India
Zebronics has launched a portable Bluetooth speaker called the ZEB-Rocket 500, whose design has been inspired by iconic DC characters, The Joker and Black Adam.
Zebronics has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC, and have recently launched a portable Bluetooth speaker called the ZEB-Rocket 500, whose design has been inspired by iconic DC characters, The Joker and Black Adam.
The ZEB-Rocket 500 has two built-in passive radiators that produce deep & punchy bass can be used both indoors & outdoors. It has a built-in battery along with powerful dual 7.62cm drivers supporting an impressive 20 Watts output power. The speaker has a classic volume control knob and a rechargeable battery that can play music for up to 6 hours, so the party never ends.
Speaking about parties, the speaker comes with the RGB lights that can turn any area into a party floor. You can even play karaoke by connecting a microphone to the 6.3mm socket. . It also comes with a convenient and premium quality strap to carry it anywhere.
For charging, it has a Type-C port. There are numerous connectivity choices, including wireless BT v-5.0, Aux, USB, FM, and the ability to link another ZEB-Rocket 500 by using the TWS feature to enhance the experience.