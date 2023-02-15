Zebronics unveils Zeb-Rocket 500, a DC Multiverse inspired BT-Speaker in India

Zebronics has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC, and have recently launched a portable Bluetooth speaker called the ZEB-Rocket 500, whose design has been inspired by iconic DC characters, The Joker and Black Adam.

The ZEB-Rocket 500 has two built-in passive radiators that produce deep & punchy bass can be used both indoors & outdoors. It has a built-in battery along with powerful dual 7.62cm drivers supporting an impressive 20 Watts output power. The speaker has a classic volume control knob and a rechargeable battery that can play music for up to 6 hours, so the party never ends.

Speaking about parties, the speaker comes with the RGB lights that can turn any area into a party floor. You can even play karaoke by connecting a microphone to the 6.3mm socket. . It also comes with a convenient and premium quality strap to carry it anywhere.

For charging, it has a Type-C port. There are numerous connectivity choices, including wireless BT v-5.0, Aux, USB, FM, and the ability to link another ZEB-Rocket 500 by using the TWS feature to enhance the experience.