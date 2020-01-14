The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has reportedly approved a “portable personal computer” from Apple. The approval is for the tech giant’s next MacBook laptop, which is expected to have a 13-inch device with redesigned Magic Keyboard and scissor switches.



The new laptop will have the scissor-switch keyboard like Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro, as all other MacBook devices sport butterfly keys. It is model A2289 and Apple detailed that it is a ‘portable personal computer’ running macOS 10.15.



“It’s not certain that model A2289 will be a 13-inch MacBook Pro but an Apple notebook with the new Magic Keyboard would make sense as would the 13-inch Pro (or its successor) being released following the 16-inch debut,” the report said.



Apple introduced butterfly keyboards for its MacBook and MacBook Pro from 2015 onwards, with home switches beneath each key that minimize thickness.



