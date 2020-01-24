Tech giant Google has announced dates of the upcoming next I/O developer conference at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. The conference is said to start on May 12 to 14. in Mountain View near Google’s HQ.

Tweeting about the same, CEO Sundar Pichai wrote: “Cosmos aligned. We will be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year’s #GoogleIO on May 12-14.”

According to reports, the company will launch the rumoured Pixel 4a at the event. The upcoming Google Pixel 4a, which is expected to be the successor of the budget Pixel 3a, is expected to have a punch-hole display.



Last year, Google announced the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at I/O. It launched the Pixel 4 in October, but it decided not to release it in India. The 5.7- or 5.8-inch display of Pixel 4a utilises the punch-hole for the front-facing camera sensor in order to make the bezels appear much slimmer compared to its predecessor Pixel 3a, suggest the leaks.

*Edited from an IANS report.