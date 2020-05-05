With people spending more time at home, gaming has increased dramatically as players look to find social connections and outlets for stress relief and entertainment. Debuting a new OMEN look and feel, today HP unveiled the OMEN 25L and 30L Desktops, engineered for gaming performance, designed for immersion, and crafted for gaming expansion. Both desktops perfectly pair with the latest immersive OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor with powerful specs to enhance gaming experiences and let the action take centre stage.

The latest OMEN devices are built with powerful premium components and technology that addresses the mounting needs of all gamers, veterans and newcomers alike.

Omen by HP

“The OMEN brand continues to evolve its identity and grow a world-class ecosystem of hardware and software solutions in meaningful ways that address the needs of all gamers, especially at a time when socially connecting from home with friends and loved ones is so important,” said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc.

The latest OMEN Gaming Desktop adds components from Cooler Master, WD_Black from Western Digital, and expanded options from HyperX which reinforces our commitment toward providing the best tools for progressing in your favourite games.

Built with refined thermals and tool-less design for access to internals that adhere to microATX standards, the redesigned OMEN desktops offer gamers the choice of 25 and 30-litre options to allow for maximum flexibility when it comes to desired hardware.

OMEN 25L Desktop is expected to be available from May 5 via HP.com for a starting price of $899.99.

OMEN 30L Desktop is expected to be available from May 5 via HP.com for a starting price of $1199.99.