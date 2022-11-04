Gadget reviews for the week: Godrej Ace pro, Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight and more

This week, we have reviewed Ace Pro, the WiFi-enabled home cam from Godrej, Fire-Boltt Hulk smartwatch, Lavna L-A24 digital lock and more. Take a look at our detailed reviews of these gizmos below:

Godrej Ace pro

The Ace Pro from Godrej is a WiFi-enabled home cam with plenty of smart features and live feed viewing options via your smartphone. The 3MP cam is easy to set up in a few minutes. It sports a built-in mic and speaker for voice communication, you can both view and record feed when necessary, and there’s support for up to 128 GB storage, Motion tracking with Pan and Tilt helps you zone in on movement and night vision picks up excellent details in the dark. There’s also support with the Godrej Ace app via iOS and Play Store. INR 2,699.

Fire-Boltt Hulk

Fire-Boltt Hulk is a good-looking watch with great features to match. The 1.78” AMOLED screen is sharp and able to display plenty of information. The Hulk also fits snugly on my wrist thanks to the excellent silicone strap. The smartwatch also supports BT call, which works reasonably well and comes with a voice assistant. Activity tracking is good with support for different sports modes, while a smart health assistant provides metrics on your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep patterns. Available in four dial options. INR 4,999.

Lavna L-A24 Lock

Lavna’s L-A24 is a brilliant digital lock that provides safety, security, and multiple options for the operation of your wooden doors. The Lock was installed by Lavna’s team seamlessly and I was provided with clear instructions for operation. Once the initial setup was secured, I had the option to open the lock via fingerprint, RFID card (provided), PIN, Bluetooth Unlocking, OTP Unlocking, as well as a physical key. L-A24 is an elegant lock and comes in two colour options to suit doors. The lock has made life easier as I can access the door at any time via multiple options and be sure that it’s safe once closed. Excellent digital lock for homes, shops, and offices. INR 10,999.

Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight

Dell’s 7330 Ultralight weighs only 0.967 kg and comes loaded with features for enterprise usage. I’ve been using this premium business laptop for a week now and the results have been great, so far. For one, the battery life is good, combined with excellent performance, courtesy of 12th Gen Intel processors. The 13.3” display is razor-sharp FHD with 400 nits of brightness. The HD cam is sufficient for video conferencing, while dual speakers provide ample sound for meetings, multimedia, and movies. With WiFi 6E on board, I was able to stream, download, network, conference and be productive with ease. If you’re looking for a super light high-quality laptop for work with full features, this is it. INR 99,990.