As tech lovers from across the world gathered in Las Vegas for the CES 2020, the city reportedly escaped a major cyberattack.



According to reports, city officials confirmed that its systems were attacked, forcing the local government to take down a number of online services, including its public website. The cyberattack was underway when the city was warming up for the official start of the show formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show.



However, the city did not specifically mention which systems were affected or how the attack happened in its tweet. Reports suggest it may have been an email attack.



The attack came as cities across the country suffer from an onslaught of hacks that are usually designed to hold computer systems for ransom. More than 70 state and local governments in the US were attacked last year, according to IT security company Barracuda Networks.



The CES is an annual event and is the largest show of the year for the tech industry and one of the biggest conferences in the US.



*Edited from an IANS report.