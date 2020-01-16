At the CES 2020, entertainment and tech giant Sony unveiled a new concept car. Reports suggest that this a move must make traditional carmakers worried.



Called the Sony Vision-S, the concept car is an electric concept sedan. It comes equipped with a phenomenal 33 different sensors both outside and inside the car, a widescreen display, 360 degree audio, and always-on connectivity, with some pieces coming from industry players like BlackBerry and Bosch. It is also powered by a ‘newly-designed EV platform’ - engineered by automotive supplier Magna.

According to data-driven market research company Cascend, the car was built by Sony’s internal AI and robotics team (who makes their robotic dog, Aibo) with (significant) engineering support from Austria-based automotive contract manufacturer Magna Steyr.

“With increasing sensors, displays, controllers and infotainment, vehicles are becoming more-and-more like electronics products. Sony already makes display and infotainment systems which are becoming much more important parts of the car and controls. Sony also makes high-res CMOS optical cameras and sensors, solid-state lidar, radar and time-of-flight sensors -- integrated into an advanced driver assistance system which Sony calls its ‘Safety Cocoon’,” the report said.



Electric vehicles are a massive disruption in car-makers’ manufacturing processes. Their core technologies around combustion engines, drive trains, suspension and body design (over 100 years of development) aren’t particularly relevant.

“And because of this, new EV companies (which aren't traditional carmakers) are springing up everywhere. China understands they can leapfrog traditional car makers (of which they have basically none) to become a powerhouse in EV and are investing heavily,” the report added.

*Edited from an IANS report.