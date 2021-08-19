BenQ launches an ultra-short throw 4K Laser TV projector in India

BenQ launched an ultra-short throw 4K Laser TV projector that comes in two models -- V6000/V6050.



The BenQ V6000/V6050 4K Laser TV projector is a high-brightness 3000 Lumens 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector with 98 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space coverage.



"The BenQ V6000/V6050 aims to replace living room TV with a huge projected image that is more than 100 inches wide," BenQ India & South Asia Managing Director Rajeev Singh said in a statement.



"Large-screen 4K graphics with precise HDR colours and high brightness, paired with ultra-short throw projection and luxury design, will elevate Home Entertainment Experience to new heights," it added.



The projector gives HDR PRO image quality with high-quality TreVolo Speakers, a motion sensor for eye protection, and an automatic sunroof slider.



The ultra-short throw V6000/6050 can project a 100-inch inch diagonal screen size from only under 23 inches approximately from the wall (the total screen size ranges from 70- to 120-inch diagonally with the help of an integrated screen size measuring tool).



Price starts at Rs 4,99,000.



*Edited from an IANS report