Samsung, widely considered a powerhouse in home accessories, may make bezel-free TVs reality soon. The company is mulling to introduce a zero-bezel TV at the upcoming CES 2020 in early January, with mass production starting in February. For the uninitiated, a bezel is that thin border around the screen of a TV, laptop or desktop computer. Ever since flat-panel LCD screens came on the market, the goal has been to narrow the bezel in order to show more display area.



While the finer details aren't available, the design reportedly welds the display and main body "more closely" to eliminate the usual borders on sets 65 inches and larger. And we do mean eliminate -- this supposedly "really doesn't have a bezel", several tech sites reported. The Zero Bezel TV will be available only in sizes from 65-inches and higher. This could mean that the manufacturing process is complicated enough that it's not suitable for smaller sizes.



It could also mean that the tech major wants to further differentiate its premium TVs as more consumers opt for larger screens. On top of Samsung's earlier work, the company trademarked the "Zero Bezel" brand name earlier in the year. Neither is a guarantee you'll see something at CES. The trade show is often Samsung's preferred venue for TV introductions, the report added.



Besides Samsung, other Asian players including Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami is mulling the unveiling of its Amazfit Bip S smartwatch and a pair of truly wireless earbuds at the upcoming CES 2020. "More powerful with an ultra-long #battery life. The #Amazfit BipS is worth the wait! We'll be unveiling it at #CES2020!," the company has recently tweeted.



Apart from the smartwatch, the Xiaomi-backed firm has also teased a pair of TWS earbuds which will mark the brand's first expansion outside the smartwatch and fitness band category. Chinese handset maker Realme has also forayed into the TWS segment some time back. According to the teaser shared by Huami, the buds seem to feature an oval in-ear design.



*Edited from an IANS report