No matter how impressed you are with the design, looks, and the overall personality of a TV set, in the end, all that matters is your budget. Apart from the budget, there are a few more important things to consider when buying an LED TV. These are the screen size, screen type, screen resolution, refresh rate, and sound quality. This is our LED TV buying guide for 2020. Read on:-

Screen size

Is bigger always better? Well, not really. The TV screen size depends on a few prominent factors like your room size and your viewing distance. Too big a screen in a small room isn’t going to help you, similarly, a small screen in a comparatively bigger room runs the risk of making it look childish and you not getting the feel of what you are watching. Remember this formula “screen size = TV-to-viewer distance/1.6” to balance these factors!

Screen type

There is a range of screen types like LED, OLED, and QLED to choose from. Different types of display have different output options with respect to glare, contrast, etc. As for LED screens, they utilize an array of LEDs that light up the screen. This is the key if you want an immersive viewing experience. Local dimming is a feature that dims the screen offering an enhanced contrast ratio. Also, OLED and QLED are comparatively new in the market hence are available at a slightly premium price.

Screen resolution

Not every TV screen is made for you. That’s why there are a number of screen resolution alternatives like 4K, HD, or HD Ready to select from. In a layman’s term, higher resolution translates to sharper on-screen images. This means, there will be no distortion or blurry output. One of the better options would be to go for 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is 4K UHD. It’ll offer 4 times sharper images than FHD screens and will virtually take you in a world of its own.

Refresh rate

The refresh rate’s ecosystem is parallel with the screen resolution—the higher/faster, the better. If your TV set’s refresh rate is, say, 60Hz, it means, the TV screen refreshes 60 times in one second. Nowadays, there are TVs built with higher refresh rates—up to 120Hz. These features virtually make your TV display output free of any blurs or ghost images. With a higher refresh rate, you can enjoy the TV set for playing graphic-intensive games too.

Sound quality

And now, what matters is the sound quality. And once again, it’s the thumb rule—the higher the better. In this case, the higher wattage means louder audio. The best TV sets generally offer dual 10-watt speakers. That goes well for a mid-sized room. But for an immersive hearing experience, in a bigger room, you can climb to 15-watt, 20-watt, or even 25-watt speakers. But audio output can be hampered if your TV set has thin bezels and slender design, and you increase the volume.

