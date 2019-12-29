Chennai, December 29: MDCN Technologies' NeoRhythm is already being hailed as a breakthrough wearable device for brain science that can help people sleep better, de-stress and improve focus with a next-generation neurostimulation headband.

The device was launched on November 7, 2019 on Indiegogo and raised over 100,000 USD for their Christmas deliveries.

NeoRhythm is the first-of-its-kind neurostimulation wearable, which according to the makers -

1. Fits comfortably and is gesture controlled.

2. Has a simple and functional design with a charging dock.

3. Is scientifically-validated neurotechnology - confirmed by users and also by two double-blind, placebo-controlled studies.

4. Is the only wearable device with a multi-coil structure for most efficient brainwave entrainment.

5. Is the first gesture-controlled headband that you will actually use – no buttons, no wires.

6. It comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee for all orders.

NeoRhythm

Why NeoRhythm?

Our brain has a wonderful ability to adjust its own brainwaves to external frequencies – the process of doing this intentionally is called brainwave entrainment, explain the makers. This is why a calm song helps you relax, a train ride makes you feel sleepy, they elaborate.

By using brainwave entrainment to stimulate the brain to work at specific frequencies, NeoRhythm helps you get into the desired state of mind quicker and easier.

How does it work?

1. First select the desired state of mind from De-stress, Energize, Sleep, Focus, Meditate, Handle pain.

2. Position NeoRythm on your head in one of the suggested five positions.

3. Control via app or gesture-control.

NeoRhythm

The science behind it

Brainwave entrainment is the process of encouraging the brain to adjust to external stimuli – in the case of NeoRhythm, these stimuli come in the form of electromagnetic pulses of specific frequencies.

NeoRhythm uses medium-intensity magnetic fields with a maximum magnetic flux density of 20-25 Gauss (2-2.5 mT) to generate the right frequencies for brainwave entrainment.

NeoRhythm emits scientifically-validated frequencies that are characteristic of a certain state of mind. The brain adapts to these frequencies, reaching the desired state of mind quicker and easier.

The frequencies emitted by NeoRythm in its 7 stimulation programs are based on scientific studies.

MDCN Technologies Inc is an innovator company with offices in Europe and the USA. In the 3 years of development, they have assembled a team of 15+ experts in various fields. The research group was led by leading European scientists in the magnetic field by Prof Dr Igor Jerman.