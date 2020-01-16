

Lenovo's Carme Smartwatch HW25P is an interesting mix of design, features and function. The watch itself fits very well on my wrist and I liked the aesthetic yet simple strap which was very comfortable. Coming to the display, the large colour display is a bonus in terms of size, but I found the UI, design and fonts a bit frustrating at times.

Tracking was on par with others out there with accurate steps and sleep most of the time. The IP 68 feature is good to have if you hit the gym regularly. I would have preferred Carme to have multiple face options as there are only three available. Heart rate measurements were spot on and provided continuous readings accurately.

The Lenovo Life App syncs with Carme easily and offers a detailed view of your metrics. Notifications of calls, texts and the alarm worked seamlessly. The battery life, I felt could have been better as I got about five days in a single charge with moderate usage.

In summary, the Carme is a good-looking smartwatch that I could definitely wear on a daily basis, I would've liked a few more features and a better UI though.

INR 3,499 onwards.

Available on flipkart.com and amazon.in