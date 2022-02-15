New affordable earpods with quad mics launched by Pebble
Buds Pro comes with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) with quad microphones
Domestic accessories brand Pebble launched new earpods, Buds Pro, that come with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) and quad microphones.
Packed with ultralow latency gaming mode and smart auto-pause sensors, the new earbuds are available online.
"Cutting-edge dual audio drivers ensure crystal clear HD sound with deep bass while the ENC technology coupled with quad Mic gives a seamless distortion-free talking experience by alleviating the surrounding noise," Komal Agarwal, co-founder Pebble, said in a statement.
"The earpods tick all the right boxes and are designed keeping in mind different use cases, for instance an ultra-low latency mode to give a lag-free experience to the gamers or an ergonomic design for comfort during extended calls," Agarwal added.
Pebble Buds Pro has an in-built intelligent smart pause technology, which automatically senses ears, thereby pausing music when the earpods are taken out and resuming when put back.
Pebble Buds Pro comes with a massive battery that provides up to 20 hours of playtime post a single charge and a whopping 90 days of backup on standby.
The full touch control gives a user complete access without taking the phone out, for changing track or controlling volume is just a tap away, the company said.
*Edited from an IANS report