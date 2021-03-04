In pics: Artist Suvigya Sharma aims to revive Pichwai art Published: | 04th March 2021 04:35 PM 0 Share Via Email Artist Suvigya Sharma aims to revive Pichwai art Suvigya comes from a line of Nathdwara painters, and his family legacy is part of years of miniature paintings He has mastered the craft of fusing 24crt gold Tanjores with miniatures He started painting at the early age of 7 and practiced traditional fine miniature art Suvigya learnt art under the tutelage of his father, the legendary artist R K Sharma The artist is showcasing his work at Grand Mercure Bangalore, and is planning a grand show in the coming few months