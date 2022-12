Bengali film releases with band, baaja, baarat

The much-promoted film Prosenjit Weds Rituparna starring debutant Ipsita Mukherjee and Rishav Basu has cameos by Prosenjit and Rituparna. The city recently saw its release with an event at Bijoli, avec all the shenanigans!

