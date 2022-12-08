Home Galleries

In pics: Celebrations of the National day of the Kingdom of Thailand in Chennai

The Royal Thai Consulate-General, Chennai recently hosted a reception to celebrate the birth anniversary of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand, and Thailand’s Father’s Day. Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan Hon'ble Finance Minister was the Chief Guest at the function. National days are celebrated the world over, mostly in recognition of the period when the countries gained independence from their colonizers. But as a nation which has never been under an imperial power, Thailand has a different story. Thailand National Day is celebrated to commemorate the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, or King Rama IX.  On behalf of the entire Thai community in Southern India, Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consul General of Thailand took immense pride in paying tribute to the life and work of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who was the longest-reigning monarch of Thailand.

Published : 08th December 2022 03:44 PM
Julia_and_Oleg_Y
Julia & Oleg Y
Adria_Cooper_Sarah_Mcnelis1
Adria Cooper & Sarah Mcnelis
Alex_Alex1
Alex & Alex
Chanapatpurcell_and_Seangkhae_chockeload1
Chanapatpurcell & Seangkhae Chockeload
Edgar_Pang_Mimi1
Edgar & Pang Mimi
Jauqeline_Marcel1
Jauqeline_Marcel1
Mongkol_Siwaluk_Kanyawn_Suebsing1
Mongkol Siwaluk & Kanyawn Suebsing
Palanivel_Thiagarajan_(PTR)_Nitirooge_Phoneprasert1
PalanivelThiagarajan & Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consul General of Thailand
SIRAPONG_NA_PONGSA,_Lalana_Jitsattanane_ARUN_NARUMITLERT
Sirapong Na Pongsa, Lalana Jitsattanane & Arun Narumitlert
Saravanan_(New_malaysian_consul_general)1
Saravanan, Malaysian Consul General
Victoria1
Victoria
