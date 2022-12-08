Home Galleries

In pics: The 4th edition South India Fashion Awards was a night of glam and style

The 4th edition of SIFA —South India Fashion Awards showcased award-winning designers including Chaitanya Rao from Chennai and House of Three by Sounak & Anu from Bengaluru. Celebs were dressed to the nines for a night that was filled with style. Categories for the awards included Fashion Icon in Films, Music, Television and Corporate.

Sanam Shetty
Adityaram
Tarini & Kalidas Jayaram
Karthik Srinivasan
Kiki Vijay
Mahat
Nivedhithaa Sathish
Pavithra Lakshmi
Pradaini Surva
