Luxe homegrown jewellery brand Limelight launches in Kolkata

Homegrown luxe label Limelight, that specialises sustainable labgrown CVD diamond studded jewellery, recently opened its doors at Forum Mall. The store was inaugurated by Nussrat Jahan, princesses Jema Akshita Bhanjdeo and Jema Mrinalika Bhanjdeo of Mayurbhanj and directors Vinita Shah and Pankaj Jalan.

| Published : | 08th December 2022 11:39 AM