The Astor Hotel ushers in the Yuletide spirit with tree lighting

The Astor Hotel held their first ever Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which was attended by personalities like Mumtaz Sorcar, Kaushik and Rajat among others. Cut-outs of Santa, shimmery wreaths, buntings, baubles and pinecones and Christmas carols, made for a fun-filled evening.

| Published : | 15th December 2022 09:36 PM