Alliance Francaise du Bengale and Olterra host World Cup finale screening

Alliance Française du Bengale and Ølterra jointly hosted the screening of FIFA World Cup 2022 final in association with the Consulate General of France in Kolkata, supported by Indri & Bira and the screening was full of excitement and cheer, to say the least!

| Published : | 22nd December 2022 07:31 PM