Glimpses from the inauguration of Jarracharra: Dry Season Wind

Indian Museum and Australian Consulate General in Kolkata had organised Jarracharra-Dry Season Wind — a remarkable collection of textiles by indigenous artists from Babbarra Women’s Centre, Maningrida Region, Northern Territory, Australia. The showcase brought together the city’s fashionistas.

| Published : | 22nd December 2022 09:10 PM