Kommal and Ratul Sood presents new bespoke collection

Couturiers Kommal and Ratul Sood presented a bespoke collection at Oberoi Grand in association with T10, the sportswear partner to the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K. The fashion show saw Abhinav Bindra, Jhulan Goswami and Subhashree share the stage.

| Published : | 22nd December 2022 08:47 PM