City sees the launch of a new music label, Eternal Sounds

To create a rich legacy of quality music, Eternal Sounds was launched at Tata 88 East. A brainchild of Utsav Parekh, Mayank Jalan, Gaurang Jalan and Bickram Ghosh — the launch was attended by Usha Uthup, Arindam Sil, Ustad Rashid Khan, Jaya Seal Ghosh and other eminent personalities.

| Published : | 24th November 2022 10:11 PM