Rajkummar, Patralekha & Harmanpreet walk the ramp for Shantnu & Nikhil

Celebrated designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil showcased the ‘spirit of cricket’ in their new collection showcased at Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour held at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club. The collection has been co-imagined with Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian women’s cricket team captain. Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha Paul graced the occasion as showstoppers. These beautiful pictures were shot by fashion photographer Upahar Biswas, the only one covering from Kolkata and the only female photographer in the base.

| Published : | 24th November 2022 11:40 PM