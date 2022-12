Subho Bijoya trailer launches with cast and crew in attendance

The trailer of the upcoming Bengali drama Subho Bijoya, directed by Rohan Sen was recently launched at Acropolis Mall. Starring Kaushik Ganguly, Churni Ganguly, Bonny, Koushani and others, it’s about a family and their celebrations and the ensuing emotional turmoil. The cast and crew were present at the launch.

| Published : | 24th November 2022 09:51 PM