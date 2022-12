The special screening of Kothamrito sees Tolly celebs in attendance

The special screening of Kothamrito, helmed by actors Kaushik Ganguly and Aparajita Adhya, was a well-attended affair at INOX South City. Besides director Jiit Chakraborty and the rest of the cast and crew, many familiar faces of the film industry were spotted that night.

| Published : | 24th November 2022 11:49 PM