Ritwik & Ushasi announce their thriller Ayu Rekha

One Sip Gastropub recently saw the cast and crew of an upcoming Bengali thriller Ayu Rekha, directed by Rajdeep Ghosh. The film, a thriller based on astrology, will be helmed by actors Ritwick Chakraborty, Ushasi Ray and Bonny Sengupta.

| Published : | 25th November 2022 12:07 AM