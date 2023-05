Couturier Aveek Bhattacharya unveils limited edition of kaftans

Celebrating the emotions of love, couturier Aveek Bhattacharya unveiled his new limited edition of handcrafted kaftans at Shanti Vihar, Alipore. The show was directed by stylist Neel Saha, accompanied by sound designed by Aneesh Basu.

| Published : | 07th April 2023 12:33 PM