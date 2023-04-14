In pics: Pre-Poila Baisakh musical soiree by Parvathy Baul at Art Adda

Art Adda hosted by Santanu Ghosh at his 100-year-old heritage house near Maddox Square saw a pre Poila Baisakh musical soirée with a performance by the renowned Parvathy Baul. The evening was graced by consul generals, faces from the tinsel town, painters, musicians and such, and they ushered in the new year with music, cocktails and a gala Bengali spread over adda. Glimpses from the eventful night.

| Published : | 14th April 2023 12:52 PM