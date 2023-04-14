Home Galleries

In pics: Pre-Poila Baisakh musical soiree by Parvathy Baul at Art Adda

Art Adda hosted by Santanu Ghosh at his 100-year-old heritage house near Maddox Square saw a pre Poila Baisakh musical soirée with a performance by the renowned Parvathy Baul. The evening was graced by consul generals, faces from the tinsel town, painters, musicians and such, and they ushered in the new year with music, cocktails and a gala Bengali spread over adda. Glimpses from the eventful night.

Parvathy, Rituparna and Raima
Melinda
Manfred
Andalib
Debasish
Moon Moon
Barun
Anik
Adolina
Abhishek
Sudipa
Riya
Rituparna
Raima
Prasenjit and Santanu
Parvathy
JK
Jawhar
Indrani
Imran
Dipanwita
