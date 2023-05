Glimpses from the calendar launch by Dhrubotara

Poila Boishakh is always celebrated with sweets and that mandatory calendar. But this year the Bengali New Year celebrations saw the unveiling of a very unique Bengali calendar featuring behind-the-scenes heroes of the film industry. Conceived by talent management company Dhrubotara, it got launched this week at Bunaphile. Glimpses from the same.

| Published : | 21st April 2023 01:37 PM