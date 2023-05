Here's a sneak peek into the glam premiere of Shesh Pata

National Award-winning filmmaker Atanu Ghosh, known for his emotionally hard-hitting slice-of-life plots, is back with Shesh Pata, starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Gargee Roychowdhury, Vikram Chatterjee and others. The premiere at INOX Quest Mall was attended by renowned faces from tinsel town.

| Published : | 21st April 2023 01:16 PM