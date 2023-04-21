In pics: Trailer launch of Aritra Mukherjee's Fatafati

The trailer launch of any Windows film draws a lot of interest from the audience and their upcoming film, Fatafati, is no exception. Directed by Aritra Mukherjee, the film addresses body image issues and tells a subtle tale of a curvy woman. Starring Ritabhari Chakraborty in the lead, it has a bevy of stars including Abir Chatterjee, Swastika Dutta and Debashree among others. Here are some glimpses from the recently held trailer launch of Fatafati.

| Published : | 21st April 2023 02:00 PM