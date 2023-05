In pics: Vasundhara Gupta's pre-Poila Baisakh bash at the Warehouse Cafe

Vasundhara Gupta hosted a spectacular pre-Poila Baisakh festive meet at the Warehouse Cafe in South City Mall, dedicated to celebrating the power and achievements of women in the town. The DJ played foot-tapping beats and popular tracks, ensuring that the ambiance was charged with energy and excitement. A few glimpses of the joyous gathering.

| Published : | 21st April 2023 12:26 PM