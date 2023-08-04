In pics: German CG presents sports donation to Udaan

Udaan - Football for Her, an initiative by the NGO, Anahat for Change Foundation, aims at providing a platform and a support group for girls to prevent child marriage, trafficking and gender-based violence. In November 2022, Anahat started this football team with the help of their local partner Mahalandi Institute of Child Rights Organization (MICRO) with 30 young girls in the Kandi block of Murshidabad district. To acknowledge the courage of the young girls, the ConsulGeneral of Germany in Kolkata, Manfred Auster, presented the team with a sports donation sponsored by the Federal Foreign Office in Germany.

