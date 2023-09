In pics: Abar Awronne Din Ratri teaser launch

Suman Maitra’s Abar Awronne Din Ratri is a tale of four women and their bond. The film had its teaser launch at Army Officer’s Institute Club, Fort William, in the presence of actors Paayel Sarkar, Alivia Sarkar, Aryan Roy, Tanima Sen, and others.

