In pics: Abar Proloy's press meet

Director Raj Chakraborty is debuting in the web space with Abar Proloy, featuring a huge star cast and a thrilling plot. The cast and crew, including Saswata Chatterjee, Subhashree Ganguly, Gaurav Chakrabarty and others were present for the announcement at Hyatt Regency Hotel. Glimpses from the same.

| Published : | 10th August 2023 11:32 PM