In pics: PVR INOX joins Bengali film distribution

PVR INOX Pictures, the film distribution arm of PVR Inox, has announced to regularly distribute Bengali films along with Hindi films. The journey begins with Dev’s Byomkesh O Durgo Rohoshyo, and the Bengali industry welcomed this venture with open arms, celebrating the evening at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata.

| Published : | 10th August 2023 11:39 PM