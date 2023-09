Glimpses from Rose's exhibition at Taj Bengal

Rose, a top-tier luxury jewellery brand in India, based out of Mumbai, unveiled their stunning collections at Taj Bengal, showcasing exquisite elegance and timeless legacy. Pallavi Khaitan and Sabina Rungta hosted this exclusive event, joined by Biren Vaidya, the creative head and managing director of Rose, and Sheetal Vaidya, the sales director.

| Published : | 17th August 2023 10:04 PM