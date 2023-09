Glimpses from the poster launch of Jongole Mitin Mashi

Arindam Sil’s next directorial venture, Jongole Mitin Mashi, with Koel Mallick as the titular character, saw its poster launch at Zoological Garden in observance of World Elephant Day. The event was organised by Camellia Productions and WWF-India.

