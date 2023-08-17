Sunlight unveils Rongin Prottekdin campaign

Sunlight detergent, unveiled Rongin Prottekdin campaign, with their unique colour lock technology. The campaign unfolds across Bengal through exciting activations, including the creation of location drops like Sunlight Bari and South Kolkata Dhobi Khana, as well as the remastering of the popular black and white song Bhalobashar Morshum, from Srijit Mukherji's X=Prem, in vibrant colours. The cast of the film was present at the launch event.

| Published : | 17th August 2023 10:06 PM