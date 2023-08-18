Home Galleries

Glimpses from Bengaluru's parties and events that were much talked about this week

author_img Published :  18th August 2023 05:32 PM   |   Published :   |  18th August 2023 05:32 PM
RAGINI
Crème de la crème! We spotted actress Ragini Dwivedi at the launch of Merwan’s at Jayanagar. This Mumbai-based bakery opened its first branch last week and already has many takers in the city!
DSC_3691
Food for thought! Tia Anasuya, chef and author, released her book, Adukkala. A Family Food Odyssey at Book Worm, Church Street on Sunday. The 277-page book featured recipes and more...
Waseem_Khan
In High Spirits A select few made it to a special evening at Mirage hosted by Amrut Distilleries in honour of Dennis Steckel, a ‘superfan’ all the way from Sweden.
RAV04702
Wine & dine! Foo recently hosted a Blacklist Menu featuring some delicious artisanal cocktails. We spotted some of the city’s most popular foodies in attendance

Comments