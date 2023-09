In pics: Madhumita launches Gingko collection

Madhumita Sarcar, celebrated the success of Cheeni 2 and promoted the Gingko collection by Everlite, from the house of Senco Gold and Diamonds, at a press conference in the presence of the director and head of design and marketing of the brand, Joita Sen.

| Published : | 25th August 2023 12:14 AM